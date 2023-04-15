Could the publication of the Pentagon documents harm Ukraine?

A large portion of classified US Department of Defense documents that have been posted online in recent weeks pertain to the war in Ukraine. The documents, many of which are classified as “top secret”, contain US intelligence analyzes of the progress of the war, but also classified information on arms supplies to the Ukrainian army, troop training, the composition of the Ukrainian forces and etc.

Some commentators have called the publication of these documents potentially very risky for Ukraine, which is expected to start a spring counter-offensive in the coming weeks and which would risk finding itself at a disadvantage if classified information about its military plans or the composition of its army were to be revealed . For now, however, it appears that the publication of confidential documents is not particularly worrying the Ukrainian officerswho believe their military activities are not particularly endangered by the revelations.

The documents published in recent weeks belong to the US Department of Defense (the Pentagon) and would have been published for the first time on Discord, an online communication platform that also allows you to create private group chats. Jack Teixeira, a 21-year-old man, was arrested Thursday on charges of stealing documents from the military base where he worked and posting them online.

Pentagon documents relating to the war in Ukraine tend to be of two types. On the one hand, there are documents relating to the status of the Ukrainian army, which describe its composition, speak of troop training and list Western arms supplies. Some of these documents have some value, but most of them are information that was already known or that was easily deduced by analysts.

The second type of document concerns the analyzes made by US intelligence on the progress of the war. These are reports and analyzes made by Pentagon experts and researchers on certain topics, and which are drawn up on the basis of information available at the time and also on the basis of impressions and conversations that researchers have with their sources.

Most of the US Department of Defense analyzes leaked and published online are rather pessimistic about the state and possibilities of the Ukrainian army, even if it is by no means certain that the research published is all that done by the Pentagon, or that it is representative of how the Department of Defense as a whole thinks so.

Some of these analyzes say that Ukraine is struggling to recruit enough soldiers, and that it is failing to obtain enough ammunition and weapons, also due to delays in shipments from the West. One document in particular, cited by Washington Post, describes how the success of the Ukrainian counter-offensive scheduled for spring would be in doubt, and that Ukraine has little chance of recovering many new territories occupied by the Russians. Other analyzes talk about how soon Ukraine you risk running out of missiles to defend its territory.

It must be remembered that these analyses, although worrying, are based on estimates and empirical assessments which in turn may be too optimistic or too pessimistic. Before the start of the war, for example, American intelligence had estimated that in the event of a Russian invasion, Ukraine would collapse in two weeks: the resistance has now been going on for over a year.

Furthermore, that the state of the Ukrainian military was sub-optimal was already quite well known, and not only to experts. Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is now famous for his constant requests for arms from the West, and the Russian military commands do not hide the difficulties in finding ammunition and equipment. “Everyone knows that ammunition is running low. The president and the defense minister are talking about it openly,” an official told al Washington Post.

The Pentagon documents so far do not appear to contain war plans related to the spring counteroffensive or other operations, and this is one reason why most Ukrainian officers or experts believe that the information leak will not be harmful to the Ukrainian military activity.

Most experts believe that the main damage from the Pentagon information leak may not be on the Ukrainian military, but on American intelligence. In particular, one of the most interesting aspects that emerge from the documents concerns the fact that American intelligence has a very deep knowledge of what is happening within the leadership in Russia, probably thanks to a network of high-ranking informants. The United States is so adept at spying on the Russian military that it has near real-time knowledge of war plans and even individual attacks.

The risk, now that the confidential documents have been published, is that Russia will be able to identify and dismantle the network of American informants. This, indirectly, could prove to be a danger for Ukraine’s military operations as well.