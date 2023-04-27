Council of Cardinals discusses current issues of war and peacebuilding – Vatican News Vatican

The Council of Cardinals held a two-day meeting in the Vatican on topics including: The Church must work together to build peace.

(Vatican News Network)With multiple parts of the world at war, the entire Church must work together to build peace. That was a big theme at the Council of Cardinals meeting this week. The Holy See Press Office issued an announcement on April 26 stating that Pope Francis, all members of the Council of Cardinals and the secretary attended the meeting on April 24-25.

Discussions at the meeting focused on “the current situation of war and conflict in many parts of the world and the need for the entire Church to work together to build peace,” the announcement said. In addition, the meeting also discussed the socio-political situation and the situation of the Church in the region where the participating cardinals are located, as well as the preparations for the General Assembly of the Synod to be held in October this year.

Regarding the implementation steps of the Apostolic Charter “Go proclaim the Gospel”, the participants also “attended special attention to the efforts to implement reforms at all levels of the Congregation of the Holy See of Rome”.

The announcement finally informs that the Council of Cardinals is expected to hold its next meeting in June this year.

Link URL: www.vaticannews.cn