The Italian government “must consider the possibility of withdrawing the decree law” on NGOs or adopting all the necessary changes during the parliamentary debate “to ensure that the text is fully compliant with the country’s obligations in terms of human rights and international law”. This is what was requested by Dunja Mijatovic, commissioner for human rights of the Council of Europe, in a letter sent to the Minister of the Interior, Matteo Piantedosi, on 26 January. The Italian government has already replied, defining the findings raised by the Strasbourg organization as “unfounded”.

Mijatovic’s criticisms: rules hinder saving lives

Mijatovic notes that “she is concerned that some of the rules contained in the decree hinder the provision of life-saving assistance by NGOs in the central Mediterranean”. In particular, according to the commissioner, the provisions of the decree, providing that ships must reach the assigned port without delay for the disembarkation of those who have been rescued, «as has already happened, prevent NGOs from carrying out multiple rescues at sea, forcing them to ignore other distress calls in the area if they already have people on board. Mijatovic points out that “by respecting this provision, the commanders of the NGOs would in fact fail in their rescue obligations enshrined in international law”.

Furthermore, Mijatovic says she is worried about the fact that “the ships of the NGOs have been assigned distant places in central and northern Italy as safe ports”, a fact which among other things “prolongs the suffering of people rescued at sea and unduly delays the provision of adequate assistance to meet their basic needs’. «I understand – writes Mijatovic – that the adoption of this practice was born from the intention of ensuring a better redistribution of migrants and asylum seekers on the national territory. This could be achieved by quickly disembarking rescued people and making sure there are alternative practical arrangements to redeploy them to other parts of the country.

Mijatovic’s third note concerns “the vagueness of the notion of ‘compliance with technical requirements’ contained in the decree and which could lead to lengthy and repeated safety inspections of NGO boats, preventing them from resuming rescue work”. Lastly, the commissioner touches on two other points concerning Italian migration policy. On the one hand it asks the government to suspend cooperation with Libya and on the other it requests information “on the allegations, contained in some media reports, about the practice of repatriating people from Italy to Greece on private ships, where individuals are deprived of their freedom in very worrying conditions and without having had the opportunity to present an asylum application in Italy”.