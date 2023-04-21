Home » Council of Ministers contests the regional budget, stop to rules for 800 million
World

Council of Ministers contests the regional budget, stop to rules for 800 million

by admin
Council of Ministers contests the regional budget, stop to rules for 800 million

by blogsicilia.it – ​​8 hours ago

The Council of Ministers contested the provisions of the regional stability law, which had been financed with resources from the FSC for approximately 800 million euros. Also stop at another ten paragraphs. Appeal envisaged The…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «The Council of Ministers challenges the regional budget, halts regulations for 800 million, appeared 8 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  The strange winter of Alaska with almost 20 degrees: it is the highest temperature ever recorded in December

You may also like

Retrograde Mercury on April 21st affects the 4...

How to tell if a tick has bitten...

The Legacy, the super champion Giacomo eliminated after...

Bangladesh, what remains of Rana Plaza

mondo podcast sixth person about Euroleague and Aba...

duško ivanović about the sailor red zvezda match...

Daily horoscope for April 21, 2023 | Magazine...

Average exchange rate of the euro 21 April...

Juve only wins on the pitch: the Europa...

Festival du Livre de Paris 2023, Italy guest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy