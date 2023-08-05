Councilors against increasing parking prices in Banja Luka | Info

Banja Luka councilors are against the decision of Mayor Draško Stanivuković to raise the price of parking, which was announced for August 15, because, as they say, the citizens do not need a new blow to the household budget.

Boran Bosančić, the president of the Banja Luka City Committee of Demos, called on the mayor and the City Administration to withdraw the decision to increase parking prices.

“Stanivuković should carefully consider the decision on the price increase and review its consequences for the citizens, because inflation and price growth are the reality we are facing, citizens are burdened by the increase in the costs of daily life needs and they do not need an increase in the price of parking.”said Bosančić and added that there is a lack of parking in Banja Luka, and he believes that this problem cannot be solved by increasing the price up to three times.

“The problem can be solved by building new parking spaces, building underground or multi-storey garages where a large number of cars could be parked”he concluded.

Ljubo Ninković (SNSD)president of the Banjaluka City Assembly, also pointed out that he will ask the mayor to withdraw this decision, reports Nezavisne.

“If the goal is to solve the problem of congestion in the city, then it is better to increase the fines or to reduce the time spent in the parking lot”said Ninković and added that it is crazy that all city zones are going up in price.

“I will talk to the coalition partners so that they act together to withdraw this decision”he stated.

Saša Lazić, member of the People’s Movement “Banjaluka zove”said that this is a big price increase, and that it is necessary to increase salaries.

“The increase in the price of parking is in accordance with the fact that the congestion in the city center is relieved. This increase in price makes sense, but not to this extent. This is an excessive increase in price. I will ask for an increase in wages! Let all employers increase wages, and I will first ask for that from mayor”he pointed out and added that inflation is 40 percent, and wages have not increased by even 10 percent.

Nikola Vukčević, councilor of SP, said that the problem should be solved studiously, by building underground and above-ground garages and popularizing public transport.

“This is a decision that affects the budgets not only of the citizens of Banja Luka, but also of the surrounding cities and municipalities that come to it. If the strategy to reduce crowding in parking lots in the center motivated the mayor to make such a decision, then it is ridiculous, because the need for parking the place remains the same whatever the price”said Vukcevic.

In his opinion, it is best to withdraw the decision, and then come to a strategic solution with a wider team of experts.

Dijana Ješić, councilor of the People’s Front, confirmed that she is against the price increase.

“It is another blow to the citizens’ budget, and the reason is to fill the City’s budget, because there is no money in the city’s coffers”Ješić stated.

And in her opinion, raising the price of parking will not solve the problem of congestion in the city center.

“Now there is no more parking at the so-called ‘Krašov’ parking lot and the parking lot at the hotel ‘Palas’, which means that the number of parking spaces has decreased, and no adequate replacements were found for them. It’s not a matter of concern for the citizens and the crowd in the city center, but filling the budget,” said Ješić.

In Banja Luka, the price of parking will increase from August 15, and there will be a change of parking zones. Thus, the price of parking in parking lots in the zero tariff zone will be three marks for each hour of parking, while the current price is one mark, with the driver being allowed to stay with his car for a maximum of two hours.

In the first tariff zone, the price is two KM for each hour of parking, while now the price is one mark. The all-day parking ticket will be seven KM.

The price of parking in the parking lots in the second tariff zone will be one KM for each hour of parking, while now the driver has to pay half a mark. According to the new price list, the all-day ticket for parking in this zone will be five marks.

