COUNTER-EXODUS 11 million transits expected over the weekend: red dot from today until Sunday evening – News

Fourth and last weekend of August with a red dot in the name of returning home from holidays. Heavy traffic is expected towards the central-northern regions. In particular, Anas (Società del Polo Infrastrutture del Gruppo FS Italiane) estimates a transit of about 11 million vehicles between Saturday and Sunday, with peaks of almost half a million during peak hours. Viabilità Italia provides for a red dot, starting from today’s afternoon until the whole day of Sunday 27 August.

Special observations in view of the great return are: the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” in the northbound carriageway, with possible criticalities at the Pontecagnano-Battipaglia junction, the state road 16 “Adriatica” in a northerly direction from Puglia to Veneto, the state road 36 “Del Lago di Como e dello Spluga” in Lombardy, the state road 7 “Appia” between Campania and Lazio, the state road 148 “Pontina” in Lazio and the Grande Raccordo Anulare of Rome, the latter in particular on Sunday evening .

In anticipation of the increase in vehicular flows starting this afternoon, Anas (a company of the Infrastructure Pole of the FS Italiane Group) oversees the network to keep traffic flowing: with constant monitoring by staff, prompt intervention in the event of critical situations and the maximum possible reduction in the number of active construction sites along the relevant road and motorway network.

Among the roads with the greatest vehicular flow, the A2 “Autostrada del Mediterraneo” stands out on which a total of almost 228 thousand vehicles passed between Saturday and Sunday in the “Pontecagnano-Battipaglia” section, over 169 thousand between “Battipaglia and Eboli”, 98 thousand in the last Campania section, to then pass to about 68,000 vehicles in the Apennine section up to the junction with the SS18 “Tirrena Inferiore” near Falerna, where the number of registered vehicles rises again to 95,000, gradually reaching over 57,000 at Villa San Giovanni .

Also in the South, along the SS106 “Jonica”, the vehicles circulating on Saturday and Sunday were around 82 thousand in the Puglia section, 58 thousand in the Lucana section, 60 thousand on the SS106 Radd in Corigliano Calabro and 43 thousand near Cassano All’Ionio, to then settling on the rest of the itinerary 25-30 thousand vehicles and ending at Reggio di Calabria with almost 57 thousand vehicles.

On the Tyrrhenian side along the SS18 “Tirrena Inferiore” over 67 thousand passages were recorded in Paestum and about 55 thousand near Eboli. In Sicily, on the other hand, there were over 104 thousand vehicles on the A29 “Palermo Mazara Del Vallo” near Cinisi and 70 thousand on the “Catania-Siracusa” in Augusta.

In the north, along the SS36 “Del Lago di Como e dello Spluga” road, a total of 126,000 vehicles passed over the weekend in Desio, in the province of Monza and Brianza, about 120,000 in Lecco, over 91,000 in Abbadia Lariana and 26,000 on the stretch falling in the province of Sondrio, while in the north-east, along the great Trieste road system, around 85,000 vehicles were registered on Raccordo 13 in the Duino Aurisina area and 77,000 near Trieste.

On the SS51 “Di Alemagna” in the stretch of valley near Longarone, between Saturday and Sunday there were 55 thousand vehicles. In the Centre, we note the SS148 “Pontina” with over 93,000 vehicles near Ardea, in the metropolitan area of ​​Rome, the SS2 Bis “Cassia” with around 72,000 vehicles always near the capital, the SS714 “Tangenziale di breaking latest news” with around 75,000 vehicles while there were over 69 thousand on the SS16 “Adriatica” near Ravenna and 61 thousand on the SS675 “Umbro Laziale” in the Terni area. The busiest infrastructure is Rome’s Grande Raccordo Anulare where, between Saturday and Sunday, a total of around 251,000 vehicles circulated.

