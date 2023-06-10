«Counter-offensive actions underway»- Corriere TV

25
(LaPresse) “Counter-offensive and defense actions are underway in Ukraine, which I will not talk about in detail”. This was confirmed by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskyin a press conference with the Canadian premier Justin Trudeau, on a surprise visit to Kiev. On the state of the counter-offensive, Zelensky added, “I wouldn’t trust this or that Telegram channel, and especially Putin.” (LaPresse)
June 11, 2023 – Updated June 11, 2023, 01:13 am
