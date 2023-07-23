Counting down the days until the birthday of the killer boy in the bizarre group | Info

The pupil of the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” who committed an unprecedented massacre was saved by his age, since he was not yet 14 years old at the time of the crime.

The killer boy (13), who on May 3 committed an unprecedented massacre in the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” in Vračar, Belgrade, where he killed nine of his friends and school guards, turned 14 in six days, and the prisoners saved him precisely at his age, since he was not yet 14 at the time of the crime.

What is particularly worrying is that a group has appeared on social networks that shamelessly glorifies the killer boy, and in which users have started counting down the days until the birthday of this monstrous seventh-grade student, which is July 30.

“Ten days until my birthday, nine days until my birthday, seven days until my birthday… Happy birthday in advance“, the posts are in a bizarre group, and comments line up under each of them.

“Mostly fake profiles and strangers comment. It’s terrible that someone makes jokes like this, and it’s even more terrible that they glorify the killer boy. Unfortunately, these are most likely children, who do not understand the seriousness of the situation in which we all found ourselves“, says our source, appalled by the existence of such a group.

As he adds, many users of social networks report this group as inappropriate and ask for its permanent shutdown.

“We hope that it will happen soon. Something like this must not exist,” says our interlocutor, explaining that in this Facebook community that bears the name of the boy killer, videos are regularly uploaded, made of photos of the boy killer, with comments, emoticons of hearts, smileys and the like. That’s how his birthday card was made.

“It is particularly disgusting that these monsters, because I don’t know what else to call them, create fake profiles using the names and photos of murdered girls, and from those profiles they leave hearts to the boy killer. That’s why we hope that the authorities will react urgently,” emphasizes our interlocutor.

Let us remind you that this is not the first time that internet users have supported the boy killer. During these two and a half months, they created various Facebook groups and Tiktok profiles, where they called the killer “hero”, “emperor” and “king”. Some went so far as to sell t-shirts with the image of this juvenile monster.

The spread of panic among young people

“These are people who know nothing about the tragedy that has befallen our entire society, and for which the person they support and praise in their horrible posts is responsible. In some cases, it is also foreign citizens who are not sufficiently informed about the situation, so they do it out of ignorance. However, whether it is ignorance or human stupidity, many Internet users are disturbed by such posts,” says the source.

In many cases of unrelenting glorification of the killer boy from “Ribnikar”, the police and the prosecutor’s office reacted. Criminal charges have been filed against 82 minors over the age of 14 since May 3.

“Mostly, we are talking about criminal charges for endangering security, spreading panic and disorder through social networks,” the MUP said earlier.

They have no sense of reality

Psychologist Dragica Mihailović explains that we have reached this state of complete apathy because the wrong people are the idols of young people today, as well as because young people have no sense of reality.

“Young people always want to fit into society, to be like their idols, that is very important to them. The problem is that before they had role models in real life – professors, more successful elders, athletes, and now they have become criminals and their ilk who are popular on social networks.”the psychologist said earlier for Kurir and added:

“Today, criminals are presented as people who are fighting for their lives in difficult conditions. Profiles are made of them, they are glorified. Children then think that someone hates them, that someone wishes them harm, that they need to defend themselves, and do so aggressively. We have reached an emotional illiteracy, because of the networks, children have lost empathy and a sense of reality,” says Mihailović.

