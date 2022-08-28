Home World Countries fail to agree on UN treaty to protect marine life – Latest News – cnBeta.COM
World

Countries fail to agree on UN treaty to protect marine life – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

by admin
Countries fail to agree on UN treaty to protect marine life – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

A fifth round of talks on a U.N. treaty aimed at protecting marine life on the high seas has ended in a deadlock, with diplomats failing to reach an agreement, according to the Associated Press. Negotiations at UN headquarters, which had been in progress for two weeks, were suspended on Saturday, the report said. Environmentalists had expected the current round of talks to close the gap on international ocean protection measures.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

The proposed treaty would reportedly set rules for the protection of biodiversity in two-thirds of the world‘s seas beyond national jurisdiction.

According to the report, the negotiations mainly focus on marine genetic resources and their benefit-sharing, the establishment of protected areas, preventing damage caused by human activities on the high seas, and helping poor countries acquire skills and methods for marine exploration and exploitation.

Activists reportedly expressed disappointment at the failure to reach an agreement, but said the talks had made some progress. Laura Mailer, director of Greenpeace’s ocean conservation campaign, accused the United States and other rich countries of being reluctant to compromise.

Negotiations will continue next year unless an emergency special meeting is called by the end of 2022, the report said. U.S. Assistant Secretary of State Monica Medina also expressed disappointment at the result, but said she hoped the work done so far would continue. “We can’t go with the flow, let the waves and currents push us back,” Medina said. “We have to keep going.”

See also  'Baby Shark Dance' becomes first video to reach 10 billion views on YouTube - Google YouTube

You may also like

China Central Radio and Television Releases “China in...

Sichuan Basin, Shaanxi and other places have strong...

Taiwan escaped criminals and killed 2 policemen Mingde...

Shaanxi, Shanxi, Sichuan and other places have strong...

Heavy rainfall in many parts of Pakistan caused...

There are nearly 17,000 monkeypox cases in the...

Russia, Ukraine continue to blame each other over...

Russia, Soldatov: “The spy Olga Kolobova was looking...

Sparks between parties on Russian espionage. Conte: “The...

U.S. airstrikes Syria again, claiming that the target...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy