Countries obsessed with population decline are not very effective at countering it

Since 2015, the Hungarian government, led in a semi-authoritarian manner by Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, has been organizing an international conference on the birth rate decline, that is, on the drastic reduction in births that has been underway for decades in Western countries. This year it will be held from 14 to 16 September, and one of the main guests will be the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloniwho is among the Hungarian prime minister’s major European political allies.

For years the issue of the birth rate has been at the center of discussions in far-right European parties, and where the far right is in government, a lot of money has been invested to try to reverse the reduction in births. These concerns often hide the promotion of policies against migrants, who historically have more children than natives of the country they move to, and in favor of conservative measures regarding women’s rights. Countries like Hungary and Poland have been trying for years to encourage their inhabitants to have more children: with poor resultsat least so far.

In Hungary, women who have more than four children are exempted from paying taxes for life, while couples who have more than three have access to various bonuses: a state loan of around 30 thousand euros to cover expenses related to child support, subsidies to buy cars 7-seater, and other discounts. In 2019 the Hungarian government he also nationalized a series of private fertility clinics, whose services have since been integrated into the national health service.

Orbán has set the objective for 2030 to achieve an average fertility rate of 2.1 children per woman: this is the rate which, taking infant mortality into account, ensures that a population has the possibility of reproducing while maintaining its structure constant. «We want Hungarian children: migration for us is a surrender», he said tempo fa Orbán.

The Polish government, which since 2016 has been led by the far-right Law and Justice party, launched the 500+ program that year: each couple receives around 500 złoty per month (around 120 euros) for each child born after the first. From 2021 the 500+ program has been added another subsidy: an annual allowance of around 2,600 euros for each child after the first in the first three years of age.

Neither the Hungarian nor the Polish programs appear to have achieved the desired effects. The Hungarian fertility rate has increased, from 1.2 to 1.6 children per woman, but is still far from the target of 2.1 (Orbán has been in government for 13 years). The Polish rate had increased in the first years after the introduction of the 500+ program, but today it has returned to previous levels.

Regardless of the results, the approaches of both countries have a significant hidden cost, which falls disproportionately on women, who without other family support policies other than subsidies will often have to stay at home.

In Hungary, for example, the loan of 30 thousand euros for those who have three children can be requested by all married couples: but if these people are unable to have three children, they must pay the money back to the state. And if women don’t work or earn less than their husbands, they will be incentivized to stay together, so as not to have debts with the state: «If you are in a toxic or abusive relationship you are less free to leave your partner, given that you are linked by these loans”, he explained a few years ago at Guardian Dorottya Szikra of think tank Hungarian Center for Social Sciences.

Already today, several people who work in women’s rights associations talk about how domestic violence is one of the great problems of Hungarian society that is least talked about: in 2018 the international NGO Women for Women against Violence he estimated that one in five Hungarian women suffered physical abuse from their partner.

In Poland the reduction in births is explained above all by the greater precariousness of the jobs offered to women. In 2021 the respected polling institute IPSOS asked Polish women what the main obstacles to having more children were: 41 percent of them He answered who feared losing his job.

Birth experts argue that a single subsidy policy is not enough to increase births in a certain country, especially if it forces women to stay at home to look after their children. Recent research also demonstrate that in developed countries there is a correlation between the employment rate of women and the fertility rate.

Norway for example in 2021 was both one of the European countries with the highest female employment rate and one with one of the highest birth rates, close to 1.7. L’Economist points out that Norway also has a very extensive maternity leave: it lasts 49 weeks, that is, almost a year, during which the company is required to guarantee 100 percent of the salary.

Even in France, the European country with the highest fertility rate (1.84), French women are encouraged to entrust their children to dedicated public services rather than quitting their jobs or interrupting them. The employment rate of women aged over 15 in France is at 53 percent. In Italy, however, the same figure is 41 percent.

Although the Meloni government has announced several times that it intends to invest many resources to push couples to have more children, for now it has adopted a prudent approach halfway between the Polish-Hungarian one and that of Western European countries. He added in the latest budget law one month of parental leave for a parent, a “pink sticker” has been announced to reward companies that do not penalize their employees who have children; but at the same time it has increased the single allowance that the state provides for dependent children up to the age of 21 and this summer announced subsidies for those who have more than 3 children, exactly like in Hungary. At the moment, however, there is no coordinated plan to stimulate the birth rate, which is one of the lowest in the European Union with 1.25 children per woman.

Historically, societies that observe a demographic decline resolve the issue by welcoming foreign people into their midst, who often, when they are put in a better situation than the one they left behind, tend to have more children. However, for historical and cultural reasons, Hungary and Poland are traditionally hostile to migration from the Middle East and North Africa, and their governments in recent years have used racist rhetoric towards migrants trying to arrive in Europe and avoided in any way welcoming them. a stable flow.

