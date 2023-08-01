Coup d’état in Niger, a special flight blocked for Italians

There will be a special flight for Italians who want to repatriate from Niger. «The Italian government has decided to offer our fellow citizens present in Niamey the possibility of leaving the city on a special flight to Italy. The embassy in Niamey will remain open and operational, also to contribute to the mediation efforts a course», announced the foreign minister, Antonio Tajani.

A small community of civilians and a larger military contingent. A total of just under 500 Italians in Niger shocked by the coup d’état. There are “just under a hundred civilians and they are in no danger” Tajani had explained in the past few hours, underlining that “The Farnesina follows them one by one, they are in safety”. The Foreign Ministry is also following the case of the two compatriots, a pilot and an aeronautical maintenance technician from a Lazio company, who were stranded in a hotel in the capital Niamey.

The Italian soldiers in the Sahel country are instead safe in the Aerienne 101 base. There are about 350 of them, most of them employed in the Italian Bilateral Support Mission (Misin) under the command of Brigadier General Nadir Ruzzon and a few dozen in the newly established European Mission Eumpm-Niger (EU Military Partnership Mission) led by Army Colonel Antonio d’Agostino. Launched in 2018 on the basis of temporary cooperation agreements between the Italian and Nigerien governments, the Misin is made up of soldiers from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Carabinieri, who have land and air means, whose fundamental task is the training of local soldiers mainly to counter the advance of jihadist groups operating throughout the Sahel. A total of almost 10,000 Nigerien soldiers have been trained so far in the centers of Niamey, Agadez and Arlit.