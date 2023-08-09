Home » Coup d’état in Niger, the EU alarm: “Risk of migrant flow management”
Coup d’état in Niger, the EU alarm: “Risk of migrant flow management”

The increase in migratory flows “is one of the risks posed by the current situation”. Now the coup d’état in Niger is worrying the European Commission a lot, worried about the repercussions on an issue that has always been divisive in a Union that has never really been united on issues of reception and asylum.

Peter Stano, spokesman for the EU High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, acknowledges that the coup calls everything into question. Also because, he underlines, “we don’t work with the authorities in power” currently, that is to say the coup plotters that the EU executive neither recognizes nor intends to recognize.

“Cooperation is suspended” in all its forms, including that relating to migrants.

The borders with Algeria and above all Libya could open again, after years of economic and political investment by the EU to make Niger a strategic partner to block the flows of asylum seekers on the African continent and reduce the number of those reaching the northern coasts Africa to go to sea, destination Italy.

A painstaking work begun with the Juncker Commission, and continued with the current one, called into question by the military junta. “The coup creates many risks for the stability of the region, including migration management,” Borrell’s spokesman reiterated during the traditional press briefing.

Brussels awaits the next moves of Ecowas, the Economic Community of West African States which will hold an extraordinary emergency meeting on Thursday to decide how to respond to the coup d’état in Niger, suspended by the regional organization of African countries at aftermath of the coup.

The hope is a return to normality, because “there will be no positive consequences if the coup continues”, admits Stano. But restoring ousted President Mohamed Bazoum to power and restoring the government and parliament currently appears to be a difficult scenario.

The community executive is in contact with the capitals of the EU member states, and works as best it can with Ecowas, which “remains the main actor for the decisions” of the case. Net of the hopes in Brussels it is difficult to express expectations and scenarios. “We are dealing with an evolving situation,” admits Stano. A situation that has already gotten out of control, which the EU cannot control, and which risks controlling even less.

