Coup in Niger, General Tiani opens up to a “diplomatic solution”

The military regime in Niger has said it is available to resolve the crisis through diplomatic channels: the head of a delegation of Nigerian religious reported the day after his visit to Niamey. General Abdourahamane Tiani “declared that his door was open to exploring the path of diplomacy and peace in order to resolve” the crisis, Sheikh Bala Lau, head of the mediation mission carried out with the country, said in a press release. agreement by Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (which is also current president of Ecowas).

Coup junta asks for support from Guinea A delegation of coup leaders, led by General Moussa Salao Barmou, went to Conakry, the capital of Guinea, to ask for support after the July 26 coup in Niger. The Nigerien delegation was received by the Guinean leader, Mamadi Doumbouya who praised the excellent relations between Conakry and Niamey: “Here it is a matter of showing gratitude for Guinea’s solidarity and unshakable support”, he said. In response, Colonel Mamadi Doumbouya reiterated his country’s position in this moment of crisis: “As far as the Republic of Guinea is concerned, we are pan-African. When our peoples have problems, we are always there, we will always be there, and that’s what happened with our brothers in Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. Our position is clear: to face the problems of our peoples, which are very important to us”.

