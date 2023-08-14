Coup in Niger, so the people have regained their word and dignity

Also an military coup still in transit can highlight, as in a mirror, roles and characters in the drama in progress a Niamey and elsewhere. A mirror, by its own vocation, reflects our image and, precisely for this reason, appears as a reflection of who we are.

The days go by, from July 26th until today and we, citizens by choice Nigerwe see pass on the stage of the coup protagonists and supporting actors of the story. We have become, in spite of ourselves, revealing mirrors of our real face and theirs. There is no doubt:… ‘The face is the mirror of the soul’, wisdom once said.

Read Also

Niger, pro-coup leaders gather near the French military base in Niamey. Russia reiterates its opposition to armed intervention

The first reality to reveal itself, in the current crisis, are the resources of Niger. It’s not about the uranium, gold, gas, oil or other similar amenities that whet the appetites of multinational corporations. The great ‘resource’ of the country, highlighted once again, is the people. The ability to exist because resists to the regimes, to the coup d’état on the Constitution which far preceded that of last July 26th. They call her resilience while it should be called dignity which allows you to go through the worst adversity that a people could imagine. The recurring famines, the stability of poverty amidst political instability, border insecurity and then the reaction to years of enforced silence after the manipulations constituencies of the potentates of the moment.

The people in question, i.e. those who no longer have anything to lose and demand respect and listening, he regained his word long ago confiscated. This event is the true name of non-formal democracy. This is what the mirror has revealed about the people thus far.

The other face, on the whole squalid, which has appeared in full light these days in Niger, is that of the international community which has probably oriented the action of the Regional Community. Until a few years ago, Niger did not exist at all in the media maps and in the chancelleries of those who matter in the world. He was right to say, in similar circumstances, Subcomandante Marcos spoke of the Zapatista insurgents of Chiapas in Mexico. To appear (on screens and in the news) it is first necessary to ‘disappear’ and that is to pass moments in which all seems lost.

Never has there been so much talk about Niger as since July 26 of this year! The international community itself, so rightly attentive to the living conditions of the detained president held hostage by the military, she does not seem as attentive and concerned by the ‘degrading’ living conditions of a large part of the population. There are millions of people who have nothing and are nothing… ‘Tell me who you exclude and I’ll tell you who you are’, said a friend.

Finally, in the series of characters that the mirror reveals, the reaction of those who, on a political level, should express the feeling ofEuropean Union and its vaunted attachment to human rights. Said person, representative of the Union in Sahel, does not represent me at all, who have been writing and living in Niger for 12 years. For the type of choice made up to now, of proximity with the Nigerian people, I have the right to speak at least as much as her.

In his opinion the sanctions decreed following the coup which lead to the shortage of medicines, food and electricity they are useful and effective because they would weaken the ruling junta. This statement is aberrant for at least two reasons.

Read also from Mauro Armanino’s blog

In Niamey rain, sand and current mark the days of waiting. Of what, no one knows

The first is linked to the cynicism of those who, from a distance and from above, have probably never suffered something similar in their life. Food and medicine are essential for the life of poor people. One might wonder if the speech was the same in the event that a person dear to her (or herself) found herself suffering from the deficiencies she praised.

The second reason, equally serious, is to think that, in the current coup process, the military junta be the only one in charge of the transition. There are now many citizens who, in the wise foolishness of the present moment, believe and hope that another country is possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

