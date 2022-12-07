Home World Coup in Peru, Castillo dissolves Parliament: the president declares a state of emergency
World

Coup in Peru, Castillo dissolves Parliament: the president declares a state of emergency

by admin
Coup in Peru, Castillo dissolves Parliament: the president declares a state of emergency

Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dissolved Parliament and declared a state of emergency in what the Peruvian media denounce as a “coup” taking place in the country.

In an address to the nation, Castillo also announced his intention to call legislative elections to be held within nine months. In addition, the head of state decreed the introduction of a curfew starting today between 10pm local time and 4am the following day. Finally, he asked all those who possess weapons to deliver them to the nearest police station within 72 hours. Castillo’s dramatic announcement was made a few hours before the start of a session of Parliament in which a resolution regarding his dismissal for “moral incapacity” was due to be discussed.

See also  "A school of geopolitics to train the leaders of the new world"

You may also like

The Catholic University celebrates its 101 years in...

Ankara has started requiring proof of insurance from...

Will Indonesia’s new ban on extramarital sex and...

Walls that speak. The Catholic University brings a...

Assisi Friendship Economy Prize selection begins – Vatican...

Peru, President Castillo dissolves parliament: it’s a coup

“The Church is Our Home” first video: Shared...

Coup in Peru, the president dissolves the parliament

Pope at Audience: Peace of mind affirms our...

Colombia, six soldiers killed by former Farc: a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy