Peruvian President Pedro Castillo has dissolved Parliament and declared a state of emergency in what the Peruvian media denounce as a “coup” taking place in the country.

In an address to the nation, Castillo also announced his intention to call legislative elections to be held within nine months. In addition, the head of state decreed the introduction of a curfew starting today between 10pm local time and 4am the following day. Finally, he asked all those who possess weapons to deliver them to the nearest police station within 72 hours. Castillo’s dramatic announcement was made a few hours before the start of a session of Parliament in which a resolution regarding his dismissal for “moral incapacity” was due to be discussed.