Coup in Peru, the president dissolves the parliament

On the day when the Peruvian Parliament was preparing to vote a new motion of no confidence in him for “moral incapacity”, the president Pedro Castillo he announced with a message to the nation the dissolution of the chambers and the intention to hold elections for the approval of a new constitution.

Castillo also decreed the formation of an “emergency government”, the restructuring of the judiciary and imposed a night curfew. Furthermore, he ordered all those who possess weapons to hand them over to the nearest police station within 72 hours.

The Peruvian media denounce that “a coup is underway” in Lima.

