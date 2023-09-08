Coup leaders in Gabon release ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba, allowing him to travel abroad

Military leaders who staged a coup in Gabon have announced that ousted President Ali Bongo Ondimba has been freed and is allowed to travel abroad, according to a junta spokesman. Bongo had been under house arrest since the coup took place in August. The junta spokesman stated that due to Bongo’s state of health, he is free to move and can travel abroad for medical check-ups if he chooses to do so. State television also showed footage of Bongo greeting Abdou Abarry, head of the United Nations Regional Office for Central Africa, at Bongo’s residence in the capital city, Libreville.

Ali Bongo, who has been seen only a few times since the coup, had previously asked his supporters to “make noise” in a video after being placed under house arrest. The 64-year-old president suffered a stroke in 2018 and received treatment in Morocco. There were doubts about his ability to continue as president, leading to a failed coup in 2019.

Bongo Ondimba had been in power for 14 years since succeeding his father, Omar Bongo, in 2009. He sought another term in disputed elections last month, which he was declared the winner of. However, the junta described the election process as “outrageously skewed.” Nguema, the leader of the junta who annulled the elections, accused the Bongo regime of seizing power for several years in violation of democratic norms. Nguema was Omar Bongo’s bodyguard and is believed to be his cousin.

Every election held by Bongo since 2009 has faced allegations of voter fraud, some of which led to violent protests against the government. The coup and Bongo’s removal from power were supported by many citizens in the oil-rich but impoverished country.

It remains unclear if Bongo will leave Gabon following his release. Recent discussions between Nguema and mediators from the Central African bloc of the ECCAS suggested a potential plan for Bongo to go to Morocco. However, if he chooses to leave, it is likely he will travel to France, where the Bongo family owns luxury real estate, or to his properties in the United States, which are valued at millions of dollars.