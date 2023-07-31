Coups in Africa, the bleeding continues ~ The African dream of Aimé DA CRUZ

Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and now Niger. These last years, West Africa seems to be reconnecting with the coups d’etat which are becoming commonplace. Among the heads of state and government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), concern is mounting with regard to the negative impact that these coups have on the economy and democracy.

It was believed to be buried in the annals of history, this dark era when power was taken by arms. This time when instability characterized power in Africa. It is clear that the armed forces, far from fulfilling their prerogative of defending our territories, still claim today the right to overthrow elected regimes at their will through the ballot box. The case of Mali with the “coup within the coup as French President Emmanuel Macron called it, had not yet finished talking about him when those from Guinea and Burkina were added. The various warnings of the sub-regional institution have so far yielded nothing. The dark cloud of coups still hovers. This time he chose Niger. This, a few days after the summit of heads of state held on July 9 spent in Guinea-Bissau.

Confused situation in Niger: the latest information – France 24

Soldiers who surf on the unpopularity of regimes

The news came late at night. Niger, an African country that is part of of the 10 poorest countries in the worldhas just suffered a coup. A welcome news on social networks by part of the population, hostile to President Bazoum. Indeed, the election of the now ex-president of Niger has never been unanimous in public opinion. For good reason, a controversy over its origins. His detractors rightly or wrongly flank him a Libyan nationality. In addition, acquaintances with former President Mahamadou Issoufou, from whom he comes from the same party, also earned him a certain unpopularity. Already, March 31, 2021, Nigerien army officers had tried to overthrow President Mahamadou a few days before his inauguration. An attempt skilfully thwarted in its time but which will give rise to this second result, it, by a success. As in Mali, Guinea and Burkina Faso, the army surfed on the apparent unpopularity of the Nigerien regime and its leader to accomplish its task. As one might expect, one of the arguments put forward by the putschists is the country’s security situation.

Photo credit: Iwaria

An ever-growing anti-French sentiment

A turn on the pages of the news media is quickly perplexing. In large part, the youth welcomes the coup in Niger. Which isn’t surprising either. The President of Niger is considered in pan-Africanist circles as a servant of France. A France towards which the feeling of hatred has increased considerably in recent years. The close ties between France and its former colonies are no longer to the liking of the rising generation. A generation with overflowing ardor and which drinks from the fiery speeches of certain cyber activists close to Russia. Therefore, it is urgent to rethink the existing cooperation between France and its former colonies (especially the question of the FCFA). Because the current one does not really allow a total and complete emancipation of Africa. In addition, France’s support for certain political regimes qualified as dictatorial causes people to cringe.

What about the humanitarian situation?

Beyond any political discourse, what worries the most in this coup that Niger has just experienced is the humanitarian situation in the country. Thursday, July 27, 2023, the UN, through its spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, announced the suspension of its humanitarian operations. A decision whose consequences should be felt in the coming days given the difficult humanitarian context that the country is going through.

In the #Sahelsecurity issues overshadow the seriousness of the humanitarian crisis affecting millions of people in 5 countries – Mauritania, Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso and Chad. What factors contribute to this crisis? pic.twitter.com/KMcXkpECWL — ICRC (@CICR_fr) July 12, 2018

Niger, a landlocked country in the Sahel, is plagued by food insecurity due to the effects of global warming, the economic crisis that is shaking the world and terrorism. The various aids provided by the UN and financial partners have so far made it possible to reduce the food crisis that prevails in the country. At present, we cannot measure the impact that the decision taken by the UN could have. However, a scenario like that of Somalia is not to be ruled out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

