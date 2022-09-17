Martha’s Vineyard it is an island that has always been considered as a paradise on earth. In the American imagination that strip of land off the coast of Massachusetts is trafficked by American presidents and celebrities, while in popular culture it is famous because John Belushi is buried there and Steven Spielberg set the first film in the series there. The shark. More recently, however, they have thought about removing the glitter from the island the migrant crisis and the housing and socio-economic crisis reported by Washington Post. Triggering the migrant crisis was the Republican governors of Texas and Florida, Greg Abbott and Ron De Santis. Apparently with deception, the two are trying to wage an immigration-themed political battle.

The governors of the two southern states of the United States have decided to send migrants, from Central and South America, to the progressive and liberal states of the north, with the intention of having their voice heard by the Biden administration, given that precisely Texas and Florida were frontier states for immigration from the Central American continent. Migrants entered without authorization from the southern border of the United States. Coming from Venezuela and other Central American states, after crossing the border they surrendered to the border authorities.

In the last few days, De Santis sent two planes with 50 people on board to Martha’s Vineyard. In addition to the false promise to send them to a place where they would find the security of a home and a job, in the United States, as reported by the Washington Post, one also wonders from what funds the Republican governor drew to finance this operation. In the new budget appropriation published by the state, a small paragraph concerns the “relocation campaign”, so dear to De Santis. Florida has made $ 12 million available for the operationtransferred from health care to migration policies thanks to the few restrictions on the spending of funds present in theAmerican Rescue Plan, the post covid plan launched by the Biden administration. In a conference held on Friday evening, De Santis specified: “We have $ 12 million to spend and we won’t stop until we’re done with it».

The governor promised to send them to Boston, Mass., Where they would find a home and a job. As denounced by a civil rights attorney in Boston “midway through the flight, the migrants learned they were not going to Boston, but Martha’s Vineyard. Left on the island without anyone from that community knowing about it. ” De Santis specified in this regard that «they had signed a paper and had been given a map of the island. It is clear that they would have gone there ». Martha’s Vineyard is not doing well these days, due to the economic and housing crisis that has forced families and residents to leave. After being housed for days in an episcopal church, migrants should now be transferred to the military base in Cape Code, according to the governor of Massachussets, Charlie Baker.

Abbott, on the other hand, managed to pack two buses, laden with people who had illegally crossed the border, and ship them to Washington DC in front of the residence of the American vice president, Kamala Harris. Men, women and children from Panama, Guyana, Cuba, Nicaragua and Colombia. Abbott had already launched the “Lone Star” operation in August with the aim of denouncing “the historical crisis of the southern borders of the country, which have endangered and overwhelmed the communities of Texas for two years”. Since August 11,000 migrants have been brought to Washington DC, New York and Chicago, and two days ago, even they were left outside Harris’ residence. “Until the Biden-Harris administration stops denying the crisis they have created we will continue to carry the border in front of their doorThe Texas governor wrote in a Twitter statement.

From a legal point of view it is not illegal for a governor to pay for the trip to migrants with state funds as long as they change status, but if the promises about where they will end up are not kept the governors in question “they could be sued for scam and emotional stress», Declared al New York Times Heidi Li Feldmann Professor of Law at Georgetown University. The lawyer for some of the migrants sent to the island of Massachussets, Ivan Espinoza Madrigal, instead stated that “if a person is induced and forced to board a plane under false promises, after you are told that you will go to a place and instead get sent elsewhere while in flight, then that it is a deprivation of liberty prohibited by the Constitution».