COURT BUFFONS FOR THE JOKE OF THE DAY

The two sandwichmen of the Great Reset in a climatic sauce, apostles of Greta, the big subject with the overheated bow tie and the little subject of the Lost Property, propose laws which, in addition to the obvious and now institutional zeroing of communication, inflict executive penalties (fines, prison, confinement, exile , torture?) to the Nobel prize for physics John F.Clauser (and all of us, endowed with not yet artificial intelligence), for having dared to define the fraud of the anthropo-adulterated climate as the bullshit of the century, of the millennium, of all ages elapsed. Laughing is little. Calling the nurses: it is the classic case that justifies the TSO. But then we drive them home to Uncle Schwab.

