Courtney Barnett anuncia “End Of The Day”, un álbum instrumental

The first three are already available. tracks of “End Of The Day”the new album by the Australian composer Courtney Barnett. They are completely instrumental themes, which reform everything we know of one of the most recognized artists in the world. indie rock. These three songs give us a new vision of his musical creations, in this case giving priority to tones, atmosphere and texture.

“End Of The Day” was born as the soundtrack of the documentary “Anonymous Club” of Danny Cohenwhich reveals the secrets of the career of the enigmatic Courtney Barnett. He shows his life from the work behind his songwriting to the difficulties of designing a tour. The singer, in collaboration with her production company Stella Mozgawahe improvised seventeen tracks non-stop to accompany his musical history.

From is soundtrack, the pieces have been brought together and reinterpreted to form a unique album. This sound collage doesn’t conform to the three-minute commercial song structures, nor the formalities of creating a catchy chorus. the first three singles (“Start Somewhere”, “Life Balance” and “First Slow”) are reunited in a video clip directed by Claire Marie Vogelalready available on platforms.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

