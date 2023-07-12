Home » Courtroom of Palermo named after the president of the maxi-trial Alfonso Giordano
World

by admin
The courtroom of the first civil section of the Palermo court was named today after Alfonso Giodano, historic president of the college who celebrated the first maxi-trial against the mafia instructed by judges Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino. The naming took place during a ceremony that took place in the great hall of the Palermo court of appeal…

