Cović and Satler meeting | Info

The president of the HDZ in BiH, Dragan Čović, said after the meeting with the head of the EU Delegation in BiH, Johan Satler, that he is convinced that the federal government will be appointed by the end of the week.

Source: Anatolia/ Denis Zuberi

Čović pointed out that it is time for joint forces with the help of the international community to finish it now.

Representatives of the HDZ BiH and the eight parties finished the meeting with Satler in Sarajevo, after which Čović said that it is not good to leave this week without the FBiH Government, and that we will have many more talks tomorrow.

“I think we have a parliamentary majority, and solutions were not discussed here”Covic added.

When asked if the meeting was about consultations regarding the announcement that Kristijan Šmit will impose a decision on the formation of the government in the FBiH, SDP president Nermin Nikšić said that they discussed whether this is the parliamentary majority and whether they are going to form a government. .

NES President Nermin Ogrešević said that today they presented their views, and that they are not for ad hoc, but for essential solutions.

“The question of the Constitution is a question of general and public interest and cannot be defined only at the level of the parties”, pointed out Ogrešević.