Bergamo commemorates today the victims of the coronavirus emergency, which hit the city and the provincial territory hard three years ago, on the third National Day in memory of the victims of the coronavirus epidemic. He moved with a broken voice the Minister of Health Horace Schillaci in his speech in Bergamo for the inauguration of the Wood of memory of the victims of Covid. Schillaci recalled the “huge effort” of doctors, nurses and health personnel, called the “heroes of Covid, who continue to be heroes with discretion”, he added in a broken voice. “That’s why – he added while those present gave him an applause – it hurts when they are attacked”.

The memory of the victims began with the laying of a wreath of yellow and red flowers in front of the tombstone of the monumental cemetery of Bergamo, in the presence of the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto and the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci. The commemorations, on the exact day in which three years ago military trucks took the coffins away from Bergamothen continue to the Martino Lutero alla Trucca park for the inauguration of the Bosco della memoria.

The column of military trucks loaded with coffins in Bergamo (March 2020)

“Something frightening happened three years ago. A totally unknown virus found us unprepared. People died here as in the most advanced countries. But here, in the light of what has happened here, in this country and in this part of the Country, we should have learned something”: the mayor of Bergamo Giorgio Gori recalled this in his speech for the inauguration of the Bosco della Memoria dedicated to the victims of Covid.

Among the numerous initiatives that the city has organised, of particular symbolic significance will be the moment of reflection and prayer organized inside the monumental cemetery in the afternoon, starting at 3.30pm. In fact, an interreligious and interconfessional prayer will take place in the presence of all the representatives of the religious communities of the city: an initiative desired by the Municipality of Bergamo together with the ten religious communities of the various faiths professed in the capital. The meeting will be opened by Mayor Giorgio Gori and will take place in the presence of representatives of the main faiths. Monsignor Patrizio Rota Scalabrini will be present to represent the diocese and he will be called to close today’s prayer together with the councilor Giacomo Angeloni.

Meloni: Italy has paid a high price but will win the challenge – “Today our thoughts also go to all those who, amid a thousand difficulties, did not surrender to the emergency and allowed our productive fabric to hold up and remain viable. Italy has paid a very high price and the road to completely overcoming the negative consequences – from a health, social and economic point of view – of the pandemic crisis is not over yet. However, the road has been traced and Italy, we are sure, will also be able to overcome this challenge”. This was stated by the Prime Minister in a note. “Today Italy honors and pays tribute to the victims of Covid and once again clings to their families and loved ones. The nation has faced one of the most difficult periods in its history. More than three years ago the coronavirus entered the our lives and turned them upside down, but the Italian people did not let themselves be discouraged and found the strength to react. Our thanks go to all our compatriots who gave themselves to others with a spirit of sacrifice, humanity and professionalism and thus allowed Italy to overcome the most acute phases of the pandemic. I am thinking, for example, of the admirable self-sacrifice of the healthcare personnel, of the extraordinary contribution of the social solidarity bodies and of the great sense of responsibility of the workers of essential services who guaranteed the fundamental activities “, he concludes.



Mattarella: gratitude to those who fought against Covid – “On this Day I renew my feelings of sympathy for the victims’ families and at the same time I express gratitude to those who have contributed to containing such a serious, sudden and pervasive danger, such as to jeopardize global public health. The profuse commitment in averting the consequences of the pandemic – not yet fully eradicated – it constitutes a heritage of fundamental values ​​to be preserved in order to be in a position to face any challenge of international significance”. Thus the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. “March 18, 2020 remains in the memory as one of the most dramatic moments in the history of the Republic. A global threat, with unknown characteristics, which has affected every country, prompting institutional actions and scientific emergency initiatives, including at an international level , activating health protection systems and arousing feelings of widespread solidarity”, he concludes.

