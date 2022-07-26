The president of the United States, Joe Biden, said he “feels great”, “better every day”, as he recovers from the coronavirus infection. After attending a virtual meeting to talk about computer chip manufacturing, Biden said “it’s all right” with the medical tests she received every night. He added that his voice is still hoarse and that he still has nasal congestion, but that he is “on track to fully recover if God wills. I’m not doing the same times, but I’m meeting all the requirements that I have been. required “.

The president expects to end his isolation and return to normal working conditions by the end of the week. “I feel great. I slept two full nights,” said Biden, who tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday and was treated with the antiviral drug Paxlovid. His doctor, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said in a statement released by the White House that the president’s symptoms “have almost completely resolved.”

The White House defended the decision not to allow O’Connor to inform reporters about Biden, who at 79 is the oldest United States president. He also tried to show Biden working while he was sick. On Thursday, a video was released in which he reassured Americans about his condition and on Friday he participated in virtual meetings with the staff. The president had no public events over the weekend and travel plans for the first part of this week were canceled.