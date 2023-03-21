Listen to the audio version of the article

US President Joe Biden signed a law declassifying information about the origins of Covid-19, “including potential ties to the Wuhan Institute of Virology”. The White House made it known. “In implementing this legislation, my administration will declassify and share as much information as possible, consistent with my constitutional authority to protect against the disclosure of information that would harm national security,” the president said in a statement. The law is called the Covid-19 Origin Act of 2023.

“I share Congress’s goal to make public as much information about the origin of Covid-19 as possible,” says Biden, assuring that his administration “will continue to review all classified information related to the origins of Covid-19, including potential links to the ‘Wuhan Institute of Virology’.