NEW YORK – The president of the United States Joe Biden has signed a bipartisan law authorizing the federal government to unsecret the largest number of 007 reports on the origins of the Covid pandemic. The decision comes three years after the start of the contagion which has caused nearly seven million deaths worldwide. “We need – commented Biden – to get to the bottom of the origins of Covid in order to guarantee us a better chance of preventing future pandemics”.

The law, approved by the House without votes against, pushes the Director of Intelligence to make available the information gathered on the Institute of Virology of Wuhan, in China. The text is an indictment of the Chinese: in the statement announcing the signing of the law, Biden speaks of “potential links” between the research done in Wuhan and the spread of Covid, which officially became a pandemic on March 11, 2020 with the declaration of the World Health Organization.

The US did not choose transparency at a random moment: the turning point comes after the attack by theOms to China, accused of having hidden for three years information on the possible transmission of the virus by raccoon dogs, illegally sold at the Wuhan market.

The information on the role of “intermediate agent” of this type of Asian fox and on the genetic sequence that led to the spread of the virus appeared in the reports of Chinese researchers placed online in the database available to the international scientific community and then removed after a few days. The WHO has asked Beijing for transparency and to be able to share all the data but it is unlikely to be satisfied. The 007 Americans have not come to understand how the virus has spread.

Intelligence is divided between the hypothesis of the escape from the Wuhan laboratory and the transmission from animals to humans. The second hypothesis, whether they are bats or raccoons, seems the most probable and is supported by three out of four American investigative agencies.

“My administration – said Biden – will continue to review all classified information on the origin of Covid, including potential ties to the Wuhan laboratory”. “In making this law effective – he added – my administration will declassify and share as much information as possible, in line with my powers given by the Constitution, to protect national security”.

