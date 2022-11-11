Home World Covid, China reduces quarantine for travelers. Stock exchanges in rally
China has cut the length of time travelers and close contacts have to spend in quarantine and cut testing, in a significant recalibration of the Covid Zero policy that has isolated the world‘s second largest economy and raised public anger.
Travelers entering China will have to spend five days in a hotel or government quarantine facility, followed by three days of home isolation, the National Health Commission said. The current rules provide for 10 days of quarantine in total, including one week in a hotel and three days at home.

The same reduced quarantine duration will now also be applied to close contacts of infected people, minimizing the disruptive practice of contact tracing that has seen millions of people being relocated to centralized facilities. Close contacts will no longer be identified, the statement added.

In a further advantage for international connections, the controversial system that penalizes airlines for bringing cases of viruses to the country will also be eliminated.

Chinese equity indices prolonged the rally on the news as the yuan strengthened and commodities rose. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Technology Index jumped as much as 10% after the news. While the reduced rules still constitute the world‘s most onerous virus control regime, the fact that the easing comes at a time when nationally Covid cases have risen to a maximum of six months, with major outbreaks in Guangzhou and Beijing reflects an unequivocal shift in President Xi Jinping’s zero tolerance position.

