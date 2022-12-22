BRUSSELS. Travel, travel, and more generally free movement, the European Commission is evaluating a return to normality and the elimination of what remains of the days of the pandemic crisis. The community executive does not rule out the end of the digital certificate for Covid, containing information on vaccination doses and healings. No decision is made, the moment of truth is set for the end of March, beginning of spring. It is at that moment that a decision will be made “whether to propose a further extension or to let the regulation expire in June 2023”. While treasuring an experience considered positive and which one considers being able to repeat for “purposes other than those of the pandemic”.

Still bowls, however, the Commission “does not intend, at this stage, to propose a further extension” of the regulation on the digital COVID certificate beyond the current expiry date of 30 June 2023. The Community executive believes that the conditions are met to stop producing digital documents (but they can also be exhibited in paper format) useful for travel. For the moment, even if the meshes have widened and the controls have consequently become less stringent, “for reasons of epidemiological surveillance”, the Commission considers it “prudent” to maintain the system during the winter period, also by virtue of the Christmas holidays which determine a higher number of departures and arrivals than usual.

The third report on the Covid digital certificate, containing these reflections of the Community executive, however underlines and claims the success of the initiative launched at EU level to guarantee respect for the fundamental freedoms of movement. Since the system for issuing special documents with information on the coronavirus went live in 2021, member states have issued over two billion certificates. Without these, EU citizens “would not have been able to take advantage of their right to move freely”.

The document also contains reflections that go beyond the Covid certificate, and the use of the same architecture for new, different future needs. The Commission and the Member States intend to understand whether the technical structure “can potentially be used”, for example for the authentication of documents in the health sector and thus further develop the usability and security of cross-border digital health services (such as, for example, vaccination cards for purposes of continuity of care, access and dispensation of electronic prescriptions, access to medical records).