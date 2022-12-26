Home World Covid, dramatic situation in China: 248 million cases in 20 days
World

Covid, dramatic situation in China: 248 million cases in 20 days

by admin
Covid, dramatic situation in China: 248 million cases in 20 days

Nearly one in five Chinese would have ccontracted the Covid-19 in the first 20 days of Decemberafter the revocation of the extraordinary measures decided by the Beijing regime: approx 248 million people, equal to 18% of the population. In a closed-door meeting of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Deputy Director Sun Yang reportedly illustrated the situation with dramatic numbers: in just one day, last Tuesday, 37 million people would have been infected.

The figures, reported in the minutes of the meeting, contrast starkly with the controversial official figures, nailed to a few thousand cases a day: the National Health Commission reported only 62,592 symptomatic cases in the same period, with just eight deaths. China has stopped disclosing the total number of infectionsafter the authorities closed the widespread network for mandatory Covid tests, following the abandonment of the “Zero Covid” policy, overwhelmed by citizen protests against the drastic mass lockdowns.

China in the grip of covid

Photogallery29 photos

View

The rate of spread of the virus is still increasing, and more than half of the population in Beijing and Sichuan may have already been infected. Hospitals in major cities are overwhelmed by admissions. Crematoria are also in crisis.

According to Chen Qin, chief economist at consulting firm MetroDataTech, the surge will peak by the end of January in most cities.

Find out more
Find out more

However, the pandemic is spreading from urban centers to rural China, where the health system is even more fragile. Several statistical models, including one co-funded by China‘s CDC, predict that the country could record up to one million deaths from Covid during the pandemic wave.

See also  The founder of the Japanese Red Army, Fusako Shigenobu, released after twenty years

You may also like

2023Ƴȳ ޺ŷϳĿĵ_ƱƵ_֤ȯ֮

Responding to the West’s price limit on Russian...

US stocks continue to close down! “Santa Claus...

Five bombs discovered in Brasilia: the plan to...

The boom in going overseas continues to heat...

Bombs discovered in Brasilia to “create chaos”: the...

North Korean drones pass the Demilitarized Zone, southern...

China’s showdown: 71 combat aircraft in flight in...

Austria, 12-year-old Dutch skier dies: she goes off...

Medvedev: Russia will do everything in its power...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy