Nearly one in five Chinese would have ccontracted the Covid-19 in the first 20 days of Decemberafter the revocation of the extraordinary measures decided by the Beijing regime: approx 248 million people, equal to 18% of the population. In a closed-door meeting of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Deputy Director Sun Yang reportedly illustrated the situation with dramatic numbers: in just one day, last Tuesday, 37 million people would have been infected.

The figures, reported in the minutes of the meeting, contrast starkly with the controversial official figures, nailed to a few thousand cases a day: the National Health Commission reported only 62,592 symptomatic cases in the same period, with just eight deaths. China has stopped disclosing the total number of infectionsafter the authorities closed the widespread network for mandatory Covid tests, following the abandonment of the “Zero Covid” policy, overwhelmed by citizen protests against the drastic mass lockdowns.

The rate of spread of the virus is still increasing, and more than half of the population in Beijing and Sichuan may have already been infected. Hospitals in major cities are overwhelmed by admissions. Crematoria are also in crisis.

According to Chen Qin, chief economist at consulting firm MetroDataTech, the surge will peak by the end of January in most cities.

However, the pandemic is spreading from urban centers to rural China, where the health system is even more fragile. Several statistical models, including one co-funded by China‘s CDC, predict that the country could record up to one million deaths from Covid during the pandemic wave.