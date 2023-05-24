Covid, EU Court rejects Italy’s aid to airlines

Listen to the audio version of the article

The EU Court annulled the Commission’s decision approving an aid measure consisting of subsidies paid by Italy to Italian airlines in the context of the pandemic because the EU executive “has not justified its conclusion according to which the measure in question was not contrary to provisions of EU law other than those relating to state aid.’ The case concerns subsidies paid in 2020 to airlines licensed in Italy through a compensation fund of €130 million. The action for annulment was brought by Ryanair.

In accordance with one of the eligibility conditions set out in the aid measure, in order to be able to benefit from it, the airlines had to apply to their employees based in Italy, as well as to the employees of third-party companies participating in their activities, a salary treatment equal to or higher than that minimum established by the national collective agreement applicable to the air transport sector, concluded by the employers’ and trade union organizations considered to be the most representative at national level, called the minimum wage requirement. Without initiating the formal investigation procedure under Article 108(2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU (TFEU), the Commission decided not to raise objections to the measure in question, on the grounds that it was compatible with the internal market.