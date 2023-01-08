Listen to the audio version of the article

The number of European countries that has decided to impose the anti-Covid test for travelers from China is growing. Despite the wave of the epidemic, the Chinese were in fact allowed to travel abroad after 3 years. This decision has prompted several countries to take countermeasures, despite Beijing’s wrath. Among the first to move, faced with the resurgence of Covid cases in China, was the Italian government. On 28 December, the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci in fact ordered mandatory Covid 19 antigenic swabs, and related sequencing of the virus, with an ordinance for all passengers from China and in transit through Italy.

EU: tests before departures from China “strongly encouraged”

At the beginning of January, the EU took action. On January 4, the European Integrated Crisis Response Mechanism (IPCR) announced that EU member states are “strongly encouraged” to introduce the requirement of a negative test done 48 hours before departure, to be repeated upon arrival. The caution of the West seems to be supported by the assessment of the World Health Organization: official Chinese statistics, WHO said, are not keeping pace with the recovery of the epidemic in the country. “We believe that the currently published figures from China under-represent the true impact of the disease in terms of hospital admissions, intensive care admissions and especially in terms of deaths,” said WHO head of health emergencies Michael Ryan. , head of WHO.

Spain denies entry from China without vaccine or test

The accession of Spain was immediate and decided to deny entry into the country until 15 February to third-country nationals arriving with direct flights from any airport in China if they do not provide proof of vaccination or a negative swab, for reasons of public health

The moves of Germany and Greece

On January 5, Germany moved. German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has announced that passengers arriving from China will have to present “at least one rapid antigen test” to enter Germany. In addition, “random samples” will be taken to detect possible variants of the virus, he added, following the European Union’s recommendation. Travelers arriving in Greece from China will have to show a negative swab taken no later than 48 hours before departure.

Even the Japan has decided on further border controls for those arriving from China and from Saturday travelers arriving from the country must present a negative swab before embarking on the country and undergo a further test upon arrival. And also the United States they move: starting from January 5, travelers from China cannot enter American territory only if they have a negative test.