No quarantine obligation for travelers from abroad. China also lifts this measure in place since the outbreak of the pandemic in addition to a series of strict restrictions imposed to stem the spread of Covid-19. From today, those arriving in China from abroad will no longer have to spend a period of isolation in special hotels which, in March 2020, was set at three weeks, and then dropped to seven days last summer and five days last November. The draconian measures imposed by the Chinese authorities had led to a sharp slowdown in the economy and growing popular protests. The lifting of the quarantine was announced last month, prompting many citizens of the former celestial empire to plan trips abroad, with a boom in bookings on specialized sites. However, the prospect of a massive influx of Chinese tourists has led several countries to impose tests on travelers arriving from the Asian country. Beijing has branded these precautions as “unacceptable” despite having closed its borders to foreign tourists and international students for most of 2020. Infections in China are expected to increase further in late January, when millions of people will leave the megacities to go to the countryside to visit relatives, often elderly and vulnerable, on the occasion of the Chinese New Year.

