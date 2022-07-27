It is a dot in the middle of the sea. You have to zoom in on the maps to notice it. Yet even this paradise dispersed in the Pacific Ocean failed to prevent Covid from hitting it. Micronesia is the last major island, or rather the last island nation in the world, with a population of over 100,000, to be hit by an outbreak of the infection: after avoiding the virus for two and a half years, in part thanks to its geographical isolation and partly due to border controls, now the cases of contagion in the country have exceeded a thousand units.

In the last two years the whole world has been blocked by lockdowns and focused on finding a solution to get out of the nightmare. All the world except this dot in the Oceania Sea, about 2,900 km (1,802 miles) north of eastern Australia, which has four federated states, Yap, Chuuk, Pohnpei and Kosrae. Now, even here, infections are rapidly increasing: the health authorities reported 140 new cases on Monday, bringing the total to 1,261.

And the pandemic weighs on hospitals: eight people have been hospitalized and several politicians and senior officials have contracted the disease, including Vice President Yosiwo George, who was hospitalized. His conditions, we learn, are fortunately improving. The country also has one victim: since the outbreak broke out, in fact, an elderly person has died from the consequences of the virus.

In Micronesia, Covid arrived just before the end of the quarantine restrictions and the reopening of the borders to the world scheduled for 1 August. Last year it was one of the few countries in Oceania to require all citizens to be vaccinated against the virus. This week, health officials pointed out that 75% of people aged five and over were fully vaccinated.

But it is not the only distant paradise, scattered in the ocean, to be a victim of Covid. The Omicron variant, the media point out, brought the virus for the first time this year to several small Pacific nations, including Kiribati, Tonga, Samoa and Nauru.