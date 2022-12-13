Home World Covid: Hong Kong, the isolation obligation for those arriving from outside is over and it’s negative
World





The authorities of Hong Kong starting tomorrow 14 December, they will lift the entry restrictions linked to the containment of the Coronavirus which provide for 72-hour isolation for those entering the territory of the former British colony regardless of their health conditions.

This was announced by the chief executive of Hong Kong, John Lee. “The decision is based on data and risk. The risk of imported case infections is less than the risk of local infections. We believe that lifting the measures will not increase the risk of local outbreaks,” he said. From now on, those who test negative in the PCR test done at the airport will receive a blue code that will allow them to move freely in the city. Those who test positive will have to follow the usual protocol measures. “Our goal is to allow normal cross-border travel as soon as possible but we can only move forward by following the evolution of the local situation”.

