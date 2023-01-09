An entire Chinese province, that of Henan, has been literally brought to its knees by Covid: an official of the regional health authority recognized this, according to whom almost 90% of residents have been infected by the virus.

Henan is the third most populous province in China. According to Kan Quancheng, 89% of the population had been infected as of January 6. Taking into account the percentage, it is therefore about 88.5 million people out of the almost 100 million inhabitants of the province. The number of doctor visits for fever peaked on Dec. 19 and has been steadily declining since, the official said.

But despite an unprecedented wave of infections, China, which has a population of 1.4 billion, has brutally lifted all the anti-Covid health restrictions that had been in place for months. Now the authorities predict a new wave of infections during the lunar new year (which falls on January 22 this year), when millions of Chinese from the cities will return to rural areas to reunite with their families. As the celebrations approach, more than 34 million trips have already been recorded on Saturday.

In Italy, meanwhile, the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, declared that “the screening of travelers arriving from China” is of “dubious effectiveness, to stem the viral circulation” of Sars Cov-2. In the presentation of the independent monitoring of the Foundation – carried out on the data of the week 30 December 2022 to 5 January 2023 – there are at least three reasons given by Cartabellotta with respect to the ineffectiveness of the screening tool for travelers arriving from China: «First of all, less than 10 % of passengers arriving on direct flights; secondly because the extreme contagiousness of Omicron reduces the already modest efficacy of the screenings documented in the literature; finally, because the management of the positives would still be entrusted to fiduciary isolation. The only real utility of these screenings is to identify new variants early”.