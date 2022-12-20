It is a race against time in China to multiply the reception capacity of hospitals: in several cities the government has accelerated the construction of fever control clinics, after abruptly abandoning the zero-Covid policy also following street protests . Now, as the virus spreads across a country of 1.4 billion people who lack natural immunity having been shielded for so long, there is growing concern about possible deaths, mutations of the virus and the impact on economy and trade.

“Every new epidemic wave in another country carries the risk of new variants, and this risk is greater the greater the epidemic, and the current wave in China is shaping up to be large,” said Alex Cook, vice-president for research at the National University of Singapore. “China must go through a large wave of Covid-19 if it is to achieve an endemic state in a future without lockdowns and the resulting economic and political damage.”

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that the mutating potential of the virus as it spreads in China was “a threat to people everywhere.” Beijing reported five Covid-related deaths on Tuesday following two on Monday, which were the first reported deaths in weeks.

In total, China has had just 5,242 deaths from Covid since the pandemic began, a very low toll compared to the global average, although there are growing questions as to whether the statistics reflect the true impact of a disease now spreading. spreading to cities after China eased controls. Some hospitals have been flooded with patients, pharmacies have run out of medicines, and the government has raced against time to increase supplies of medicines. Some traders have self-imposed the lockdown. Health experts estimate that 60% of people in China, equivalent to 10% of the world‘s population, could be infected in the coming months and more than 2 million could die. The percentage of vaccinated people in China is very low, even if President Xi Jinping refuses to accept Western ones, as confirmed by US intelligence chief Avril Haines.

The journalists of Reuters they said they saw in front of a Beijing crematorium intended for Covid victims a long line of hearses and workers in hazmat suits carrying the dead inside. Reuters could not determine whether the deaths were due to the coronavirus.