World

Covid in Sicily, infections and hospitalizations still decreasing in the last week

Covid in Sicily, infections and hospitalizations still decreasing in the last week

by gds.it – ​​7 hours ago

Covid-19 infections in sharp decline in Sicily, in line with the national trend. In the week from 6 to 12 March 2023, 1085 new positives were detected on the island through antigen or molecular tests, 9.66%…

