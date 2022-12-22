Home World Covid, India on alert for new Chinese variants: visitor tests
World

Covid, India on alert for new Chinese variants: visitor tests

by admin
Covid, India on alert for new Chinese variants: visitor tests

ServiceBeyond the emergency

Health Minister Mandaviya announces the alert and urges the population to get vaccinated

Tedros (WHO): worried about the Covid situation in China

India is on alert for the potential arrival of new variants of the coronavirus from China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this when reporting to the Parliament of New Delhi and inviting the population to wear masks and get vaccinated. Mandaviya also explained that the authorities will begin conducting random tests on two percent of international travelers arriving at airports to try to monitor the infection. “States have been told to raise awareness of the need to wear masks, use hand sanitizers, maintain respiratory hygiene and social distancing,” Mandaviya said, encouraging Indians to get vaccinated.

Covid «is not over yet. I have ordered everyone to be alert and to step up surveillance,” added the minister. India, a country of 1.3 billion, eased its Covid restrictions earlier this year after a drop in infections. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed concern about the growth of cases in China on Wednesday, December 21, stressing that he was concerned about “the increase in reports of serious diseases”.

Find out more
See also  Usa: tragedy in Philadelphia, house burning kills 13 people: seven boys

You may also like

Eva Kaili on the Qatar case: “Never been...

Afghanistan, women take to the streets for the...

The Wagner group will hire female prisoners to...

netflix password condivisa stop 2023

Zelensky in the USA: Churchill’s precedent during the...

La bandiera di Bakhmut donated by Zelensky to...

Trump tax report released: Lost during his presidency...

Zelensky to the US Congress: “Your money is...

Ukraine, latest news. Zelensky to the US Congress:...

Zelensky to the US Congress: “We have no...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy