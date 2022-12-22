Listen to the audio version of the article

India is on alert for the potential arrival of new variants of the coronavirus from China. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said this when reporting to the Parliament of New Delhi and inviting the population to wear masks and get vaccinated. Mandaviya also explained that the authorities will begin conducting random tests on two percent of international travelers arriving at airports to try to monitor the infection. “States have been told to raise awareness of the need to wear masks, use hand sanitizers, maintain respiratory hygiene and social distancing,” Mandaviya said, encouraging Indians to get vaccinated.

Covid «is not over yet. I have ordered everyone to be alert and to step up surveillance,” added the minister. India, a country of 1.3 billion, eased its Covid restrictions earlier this year after a drop in infections. The head of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, expressed concern about the growth of cases in China on Wednesday, December 21, stressing that he was concerned about “the increase in reports of serious diseases”.