“Faced with the thousands of deaths and the consultancies that tell us that these could possibly have been avoided, we could not close with a filing”: thus said the prosecutor of Bergamo Antonio Chiappani speaking of the investigation that has just closed on Covid in the Bergamo area. “Our choice – added Chiappani – was to offer all the material collected to other eyes, which will be those of a judge, of a debate with the defenders because it is right that the reconstruction be given by the interested parties and from all this to derive the experience not only of a judicial nature, but also of a scientific and administrative nature” therefore “a lesson, a great reflection”. The prosecutor’s hope is that “beyond the accusations, the controversies that will undoubtedly arise” this will be “a tool for reflection”. There was an “insufficient risk assessment. Our aim – he said – was to reconstruct what happened and to give an answer to the population of Bergamo who was hit in an incredible way, this was our aim, to evaluate whether a charge can be maintained as we consider to do precisely because of this insufficient risk assessment”. With a “decree” of “February 23, 2020 – continues Chiappani – the previous health legislation was recalled, so in the event of an emergency there was the possibility both at a regional and also at a local level to carry out contingent and urgent measures in time technical, that is to close certain areas, there was this possibility and it could be done precisely by virtue of this direct reference, made in an emergency decree of February 23 “.

Regarding the theme of the pandemic plan, one of the chapters of the investigation into the Covid pandemic, Chiappani explains that “our problem was yes that of failure to update the pandemic planand this concerned a ministerial side, but also the failure to implement those preventive measures which were already foreseen in the anti-flu plan dating back to 2006″.

It was a “mammoth job” that of the Bergamo prosecutor’s office in the investigation into the management of the Covid pandemic. “It took us three years but I understand – says the prosecutor – that a parliamentary commission has not even been started yet. In three years we have carried out an investigation”. The work included “rebuilding hundreds of lives, a set not only of measures but thousands of emails and text messages, three consultations lasting over a year – he listed – rebuilding all relationships, including those of a foreign nature (I recall the speech by the WHO, the failure to implement and update the pandemic plan), reconstruct all the activities by the administrations”. “We are in Lombardy – he concluded – therefore also of the individual Lombard administrations: it is not a game”.

“It’s shameful,” says the governor Attilio Fontana – that a person who was heard at the beginning of the investigation as a person aware of the facts discovers from the newspapers that he has been transformed into a suspect. It’s a shame that I don’t know if any magistrate in this country thinks they are investigating. Surely nothing will happen. Even in other trials in which I was acquitted – he adds – I learned from the newspapers things I didn’t know”. Fontana – writes the prosecutor – allegedly caused “the spread of the epidemic” in Val Seriana with an “estimated increase not less than the contagion of 4,148 people, equal to the number of fewer deaths that would have occurred” if the “red zone had been extended starting from February 27, 2020”.

Emotion this morning among the relatives of the victims of Covid before the prosecutor. With them was the lawyer Consuelo Locati, who coordinates the legal team. “There is great gratitude now – the family members underlined – because history is being rewritten for us in this moment. It is now clear that it was not a sudden tsunami and that someone should have intervened”.

The relatives of the victims brought with them the complaints presented at the time right in the prosecutor’s office in Bergamo.

“My main motivation and that of the public prosecutor’s office was to give back to the Italians the truth about the decision-making processes that led to certain choices. With the advice, a logical map was provided on what happened”. It’s the comment of Andrea Crisantimicrobiologist at the University of Padua and now senator of the Democratic Party, who signed the maxi consultancy filed with the prosecutors of Bergamo in the investigation into the management of Covid in the Bergamo area.

Silvio Brusaferropresident of the Higher Institute of Health and others, including members of the Cts and ministerial managers, investigated for a culpable epidemic together with Attilio Fontana and Giuseppe Conte, they had “available”, at least from 28 February 2020, “all the data” to “promptly extend” the red zone to Val Seriana as well. They were contained in the “Covid Plan drawn up by some members of the CTS coordinated by Prof. Stefano Merler”. Document that “already envisaged” the “most catastrophic scenario for the impact on the health system”. The Bergamo prosecutor’s office writes it in the notice of closure of the investigation.

The director of the ISS Silvio Brusaferrodespite the recommendations and alerts launched by WHO starting from 5 January 2020 allegedly proposed “not to implement the Pandemic Plan, proposing alternative actions, thus preventing the timely adoption of the measures envisaged therein“. The prosecutors of Bergamo write it in the closing notice of the investigation into the management of Covid in which Brusaferro is being investigated for a culpable epidemic and refusal of official documents with, among others, the former Minister of Health Roberto Speranza, Claudio D’Amario former director of prevention of the ministry, and with Angelo Borrelli, former head of the Civil Protection.

In the expert report on the management of Covid in the Bergamo area "we had to use innovative methodologies, because no one before had dared to face such a complex situation from an expert point of view. To solve the problem of the Azzano hospital we used the methodologies that are used for plane crashes, to thoroughly probe every possible causal relationship" He reported to ANSA the professor. Andrew Crisanti. "We used data – he added – that allowed us to reconstruct the dynamics of the epidemic on a timely basis day by day and used highly predictive mathematical models".

