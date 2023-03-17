For months, when the Sars-COV-2 coronavirus began to run faster and faster in humans in 2020, scientists were looking for the so-called ‘intermediate host’, an animal from which the virus would have made its leap into the species Human. Today, 3 years later, that question remains unanswered. And in this period of time in the debate among experts, the theory of a natural origin of the virus has alternated with the hypothesis of an escape from the laboratory. According to the latest hypothesis, the Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus would have a link with raccoon dogs for sale at the Wuhan market, with new evidence to the theory that the pandemic could have been triggered by an infected animal, treated through the illegal trade of wild animals.

The genetic data, reported the international media on which the news bounced, was extracted from swabs taken in and around the Huanan seafood wholesale market, starting in January 2020, shortly after the Chinese authorities they had closed the market suspecting it was linked to the outbreak of a new virus. At that time the animals had been eliminated from the facility, but researchers swabbed the walls, floors, wire cages and trolleys used to transport cages, finding the virus. In the samples that tested positive for the coronavirus, the international research team found genetic material belonging to animals, including large quantities that matched the raccoon dog, explained the scientists involved in the analysis. What the analysis can establish is that there is the genetic signature of the raccoon dogs in the same place where the genetic material of the virus was left behind, but this mixing of genetic material cannot prove with certainty that the raccoon dog was itself infected. .

Another animal could have passed the virus to people, or someone infected could have passed the virus to a raccoon dog. The possibilities are varied. But the evidence gleaned from that data – later removed from the Chinese database – is consistent with a scenario that would see the virus spread to humans from a wild animal. The contents of the analysis were reported by some scientists who worked on it but, we read in the New York Times online, a report with all the details of the results of the international research team has not yet been published. One sample in particular caught their attention: it was taken in early 2020 from a trolley of a specific stall that contained raccoon dogs in a cage on top of another containing birds, the type of environment conducive to the transmission of new viruses. “At least one of these samples had a lot of raccoon dog nucleic acid, along with the virus nucleic acid,” said Stephen Goldstein, a virologist at the University of Utah who worked on the analysis. The mystery about the virus that arrived from China is still alive.