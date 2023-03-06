Home World Covid, news. Bergamo investigation documents: Brusaferro skeptical about the use of carpet tampons
Covid, news. Bergamo investigation documents: Brusaferro skeptical about the use of carpet tampons

Covid, news. Bergamo investigation documents: Brusaferro skeptical about the use of carpet tampons

Proceedings of investigation: War: it is the stupidity of the century to swab everyone

“But swabbing everyone now is the bullshit of the century”. So on March 15, 2020, in full lockdown, Ranieri Guerra, then number two of the WHO commented via WhatsApp with Silvio Berusaferro, president of the ISS to whom he had asked if the decision “to swab everyone on the carpet” was true. In the chat, in the proceedings of the investigation by the Bergamo prosecutor’s office into the management of Covid in Val Seriana, Brusaferro replied to Guerra “No, it’s that everyone goes on his behalf”. And the deputy director of the WHO reassured: “I spoke to Galli, then, and I told him to desist from proposing nonsense as tampons for everyone … he agreed, I hope …”.

