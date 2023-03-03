Lopalco: “Italy is an enemy of science, but it has something incredible about the pandemic”

“Unfortunately, we knew that Italy was a place where science has little citizenship. But what is happening in the wake of the pandemic emergency is incredible. Of those things they tell you at the bar and you say “no Come on, are you kidding?!” So the epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco, in a post on Facebook, comments on the conclusions of the Bergamo investigation and the announced establishment of a parliamentary commission of inquiry into the management of the Covid-19 pandemic. 19. “Italy is hit, first in the Western world, by a pandemic whose extent had not been foreseen even in the worst forecast scenarios. The health system, despite all its atavistic weaknesses, however, withstood the crash – recalls Lopalco – Indeed, with even unpopular and decidedly drastic choices, it shows other Western countries how best to slow down the spread of the virus. Then the vaccines arrive, and Italy proves to be the best in terms of speed of implementation and achievement of coverage”.

“Finally the emergency passes and what happens? A prosecutor investigates all those who have lost nights to save the country, from the largest to the smallest, for terrible crimes such as a culpable epidemic. And Parliament launches a commission of inquiry (policy ) to shed light on who knows what misdeeds”. According to Lopalco, “one thing had to be done, as is done in civilized countries: a technical-scientific commission to evaluate what was the response of the system, of the state, to the biggest pandemic in contemporary history. An analysis on which to build tomorrow’s pandemic plans. But this is for scientists. Let them go and do it somewhere else”.

“In the meantime, since no one has done it, I sincerely say Thank you to all those who did not sleep a wink (literally) in February and March 2020 to find feasible solutions, with the weapons available at that time, to save as many lives as possible – underlines the expert – I say this because I am sure that in the next pandemic it will be really difficult to find someone sane who will put their expertise at the service of a country which, in all probability, once the emergency has passed, will notify them a warranty notice”. “After the dramatic scourge of defensive medicine, Italy has also managed to invent defensive public health. A masterpiece”, comments Lopalco.