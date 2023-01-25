Listen to the audio version of the article

The authorities in the North Korean capital Pyongyang have ordered a five-day lockdown due to the increase in cases of an “unspecified respiratory disease”. This was reported by NK News, an information channel based in Seoul, citing a government announcement, the first in eight months. On Tuesday, the same media reported on people, informed of the imminent closure, intent on stocking up on goods, as if fearing that it could extend beyond the indicated period. The notice states that the common cold is among the diseases currently widespread in the capital, while Covid-19 is not mentioned.