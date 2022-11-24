Home World Covid, record of cases in China. Foxconn apologizes to the workers and promises the agreed wages to those who want to leave IPhone City
World

BEIJING – After last night’s protests, Foxconn try to lower the tension and the official apologies arrive: it was “a technical error in the payments”. The Taiwanese multinational, which manages the “iPhone City” of Zhengzhou, has promised to honor the wage agreements and to offer 10,000 yuan (1,430 euros) to newly hired workers who decide to leave the factory: those who accept the agreement will receive 8,000 yuan when they resign and the remaining 2,000 after leaving got on the buses to go home.

