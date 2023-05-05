Covid, the announcement by the WHO director: “The global health emergency is over. At least 20 million dead in three years”

“1221 days ago, the World Health Organization became aware of a cluster of cases of pneumonia due to unknown causes in Wuhan, China.” Thus began the speech with which the director general of WHO, Tedros Ghebreyesus, effectively announced the end of the pandemic.

“On January 30, 2020, under the advice of an emergency committee, I declared a public health emergency of international concern for the global Covid 19 epidemic, the highest level of concern under international law,” he said. At the moment, outside of China, there were about a hundred reported cases and no confirmed deaths. In the three years since then, Covid has turned our world upside down”.

According to Ghebreyesus there were about 7 million i dead referred to the WHO, “but we know that the numbers can be much higher, at least 20 million”. “Yesterday – he explained – the emergency commission met for the 15th time and advised me to declare the end of the public health emergency of international concern”

“I accepted this recommendation. It is therefore with great hope that I declare Covid 19 over as a global health emergency”he announced.

“However, this does not mean that Covid has ended as a threat to global health – he specified – Last week it took a life every three minutes. And these are just the dead that we know of.” “As we speak, thousands of people around the world are fighting for their lives in intensive care and millions continue to be debilitated by the post Covid – he concluded – This virus continues to exist, to kill and to change”.