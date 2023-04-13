The cases of Covid in India: it is the so-called “Arthur variant” which is infecting many children, even the youngest. According to the Ministry of Health, the country has registered 7,830 new positives in the last 24 hours, the highest figure in the last seven months. While last week India recorded a 70% increase in Covid-19 cases, with a total of more than 36,000 cases per week. The symptoms that the cases show resemble those of allergic conjunctivitis: they are mostly affected the eyes, with annoying disturbances such as redness, burning and itching. The official name of the variant is “XBB.1.16”, a subvariant of Omicron, known for not being too serious: the surge in new positives, in fact, does not cause a parallel growth in hospitalizations.

Yesterday, exercises were held in public and private hospitals throughout India to verify the degree of preparation of health facilities in the event of a sudden increase in infections. The availability of beds, oxygen, intensive care units and all the materials necessary to combat the spread of Covid were checked. In an online meeting with state health officials on April 7, the minister Mandaviya he invited them to increase attention and the number of molecular tests and vaccinations. Some states have reinstated the requirement to wear masks in public places and to follow safety protocols.