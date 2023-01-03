Listen to the audio version of the article

The EU has offered China free vaccines against Covid-19 to help Beijing contain the spread of the epidemic in the country after the end of the restrictions. The Financial Times reports it, reporting that Beijing has not yet responded to the offer. A meeting of the EU Health Security Committee, a technical-consultative group on health security in the EU, is scheduled for this afternoon at European level.

According to the British business newspaper, to help Beijing contain the mass outbreak that followed the end of the pandemic-related strict national restrictions. “Commissioner Kyriakides has reached out to her Chinese counterparts to offer solidarity and support, including public health expertise, as well as through EU vaccine donations adapted to the variant,” an official heard from the FT said.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said in a statement: “The surge of Covid cases in China is not expected to affect the epidemiological situation of Covid-19 in the European Union and the European Economic Area”. According to the European body, “the variants circulating in China are already circulating in the EU and, as such, do not pose a danger to the immune response of EU/EEA citizens. Furthermore, EU/EEA citizens have relatively high levels of immunity and vaccination.”