The Twenty-seven have reached agreement on a “coordinated approach” in dealing with the resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in China after Beijing suddenly liberalized travel to the West. The question also has political implications: the European Commission reacted yesterday with annoyance to Chinese threats of wanting to introduce “countermeasures” in case the European Union opts for entry restrictions on travellers.

According to a statement from the Swedish presidency of the European Union, the Twenty-seven intend to “recommend” the use of the surgical or FFP2 mask on flights to and from China. Member countries are “strongly encouraged” to introduce the obligation of an anti-Covid test within 48 hours before boarding, as well as random checks on arrival and sample tests of the water used in airplanes. The member countries, which met yesterday at the level of officials from the ministries of health and the interior, have decided to reconsider the situation in the middle of the month.

The European choice could create new tensions with Beijing. Earlier this week, the Chinese Foreign Ministry had criticized the restrictions on passengers from China adopted by some member countries, including Italy, and threatened “countermeasures”. European Commission spokesperson Dana Spinant retorted yesterday during a daily press point here in Brussels: “We intend to take justified measures in relation to the evolution of the situation in China, in line with the consultations held between our experts and our scientists”. .

The meetings between the Twenty-seven have taken place in recent days, in order to avoid unilateral choices at the national level as happened at the beginning of 2020, when the pandemic broke out. At the time, the patchy measures not only gave a negative and disordered image to the European Union, but proved useless, in fact contributing to a substantial closure of the internal borders of the Schengen area. The problem is that the issue, straddling safety and health, was and remains basically a national competence.

On the health front, meanwhile, the European disease prevention agency (known by the English acronym ECDC) said it did not expect an increase in infections in Europe, due to the Chinese choice, given that the European population is already very immunized.