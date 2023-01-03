The Beijing government has condemned the decision of several nations, including Italy, which have reinstated tests and restrictions for people arriving from China due to the high number of infections in the Asian country, warning that it could take “countermeasures” in response. “Some countries have enacted entry restrictions that target only Chinese travellers. This lacks scientific basis and some practices are unacceptable,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Mao Ning said in a press briefing.

In response to these choices, the country could “take countermeasures – Mao explained – based on the principle of reciprocity”. “China strongly opposes attempts to manipulate epidemic prevention and control measures – he concluded – to achieve political goals and will adopt corresponding measures in accordance with the principle of reciprocity according to different situations”.

According to reports from the Financial TimesFaced with this situation, the EU has offered China free vaccines against Covid-19 to help Beijing contain the spread of the epidemic in the country, after the end of the restrictions, but it seems that Beijing has not yet responded to the offer. A meeting of the EU Health Security Committee, a technical-consultative group on health security in the EU, is scheduled for this afternoon at European level.

For the moment, France is going straight: Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne has declared that anti-Covid-19 tests for travelers arriving from China will continue despite protests from Beijing. “I think we are doing our duty to ask for tests,” Borne assured.

German doctors are also following the path of the mandatory and uniform Covid-19 test in the European Union: this was announced by Johannes Niessen, president of the Federal Association of Doctors of the German public health service. In the event of a spread of Covid like the one currently taking place in China, we must expect the virus to mutate and that is why it is necessary to be prepared, explained Niessen. “We now need a uniform protection concept across Europe,” said the doctor. “Every traveler from China should be tested with a rapid swab when entering the EU,” Niessen said, adding that the rule should apply to business travellers, tourists and other visitors. If the swab result is positive, a PCR test should follow and the sample should be sequenced. Anyone who has been infected should definitely go into solitary confinement, Niessen said.

But with Covid infections likely to have peaked in some parts of the country, Chinese stock markets usher in the new year with a rally as investors are more optimistic about 2023 and betting that China‘s reopening, albeit chaotic at will eventually boost the economy and corporate profits.

In mainland China, Shanghai closed up 0.9% to 3116.51 points while the Shenzhen Composite Index gained 1.4% to 2004.12 points. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index closed the session up 1.8% at 20,145.29 points and the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which takes into account Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, rose by more than 2%, achieving the best first day trading performance in any year since 2018. The Tokyo Stock Exchange is still closed for holidays.